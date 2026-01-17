IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at Zacks Research

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.The firm had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,926,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,283,916.87. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,721,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,253,969.08. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,032 shares of company stock worth $35,427,545. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. QSM Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 133,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

