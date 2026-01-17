Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 29.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen bought 12,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $773,027.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 949,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,740,140.15. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,368. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 376.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

