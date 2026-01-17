Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

