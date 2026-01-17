Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stock Holdings Lifted by MRWM Advisors LLC

MRWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of MRWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MRWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $78.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

