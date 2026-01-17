Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Raised to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

BIRK stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 42,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 238,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

