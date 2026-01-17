BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 323.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 19th.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands. It offers steel slabs, plates, hot and cold rolled coils, coated and painted strip products, roof and wall claddings, and purlins and house framings under the LYSAGHT steel building products, COLORBOND steel, COLORSTEEL, ZINCALUME steel, GALVABOND steel, GALVASPAN steel, BlueScope Zacs, and SuperDyma brands.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.