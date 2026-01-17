Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

IDE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.