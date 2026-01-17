Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on February 13th

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of COST stock opened at $963.61 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $894.70 and a 200-day moving average of $930.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

