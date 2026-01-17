Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 375,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,148 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $9,831,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,367,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

