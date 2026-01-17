Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMN

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

