MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

MSA Safety Incorporporated has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 1.0%

MSA opened at $184.93 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $185.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $468.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

