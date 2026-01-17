Scott & Selber Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VIG stock opened at $225.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $225.97. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.