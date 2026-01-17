CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $320.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $307.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.82.

Shares of CME opened at $279.44 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $230.19 and a one year high of $290.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average is $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

