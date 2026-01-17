Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,375,466 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 4,493,008 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,533,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,533,215 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Soluna by 118.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Soluna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter worth $35,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the third quarter valued at $471,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soluna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLNH. HC Wainwright upgraded Soluna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soluna in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Soluna Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of SLNH stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Soluna has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.59.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 274.18%.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Computing, Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility?scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud?based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

