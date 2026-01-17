Short Interest in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Rises By 46.7%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 174,836 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 119,141 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Singularity Future Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

About Singularity Future Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Singularity Future Technology has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.49.

Singularity Future Technology Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. The company completed its initial public offering that same month and its units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SGLY. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Through its acquisition strategy, Singularity Future Technology seeks to identify high-growth targets in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, digital infrastructure and other related fields.

