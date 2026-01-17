Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 59,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 89,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $227.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $367.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,567,632.20. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 152,177 shares of company stock valued at $36,015,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.