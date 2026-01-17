Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $26.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:UNH opened at $331.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

