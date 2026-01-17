Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 4,701 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.24%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

