The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168,367 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

