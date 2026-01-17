Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Citizen Watch Stock Performance

Shares of Citizen Watch stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. Citizen Watch has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd., trading over the counter under the symbol CHCLY, is a Japanese manufacturer renowned for its precision timepieces and electronic devices. The company’s core business revolves around the design, production and distribution of wristwatches, including both mechanical and quartz models. Citizen has differentiated itself in the watch industry through its Eco-Drive line, which harnesses light—natural or artificial—to power timepieces, eliminating the need for battery replacement.

