Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.19 and last traded at C$31.72, with a volume of 181682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.90.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Tenaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$52.00.
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of C$93.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current year.
Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.
