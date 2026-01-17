Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 637088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Via Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $59.00 price target on Via Transportation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.42 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

