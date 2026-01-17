Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68,719 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

