PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) CFO Vincent Morales Sells 5,200 Shares

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) CFO Vincent Morales sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,290. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

