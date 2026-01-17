Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,027,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,087,297.20. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $4,866,482.16.

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $5,285,991.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 113,319 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,267,513.19.

On Friday, December 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,681 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $333,953.62.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429,703 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

