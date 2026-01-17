Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. $PMTS

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,575 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

PMTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded CPI Card Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CPI Card Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price target on CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.20. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.62 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%. Equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 2,126,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $28,723,016.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,687,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,812.71. This represents a 44.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 252,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,464.66. This represents a 381.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group, Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

