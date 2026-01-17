Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,448,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after buying an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FELC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

