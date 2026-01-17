iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $394.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $396.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.