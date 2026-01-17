Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 9,908 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

