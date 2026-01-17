Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $926,085.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 383,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,304,265. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,503.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,127,904.75.

On Friday, January 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $1,118,400.15.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,234,908.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,181,943.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $1,196,889.75.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,942.20.

On Monday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total transaction of $1,254,453.90.

On Friday, December 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,244,796.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.97, a PEG ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $118.08 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

