Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Sells $36,079.24 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Calkins sold 5,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $36,079.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,788.04. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Calkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Daniel Calkins sold 80 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $628.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,404,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,957 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 656,194 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,644,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 1,106,524 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 104.9% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 2,615,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 1,338,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

