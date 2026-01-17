Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,235 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 96.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.71.

AXON opened at $636.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $571.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.28, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,000. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 249,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,874,805.20. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 60,540 shares of company stock worth $34,684,738 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

