Mainsail Asset Management LLC Makes New $19.36 Million Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises 8.5% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

