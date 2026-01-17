Mainsail Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 142,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $265.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $267.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.