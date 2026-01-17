Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Head to Head Survey

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 28.89% 19.95% 15.09% Victory Capital 25.27% 24.23% 12.71%

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years and Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for T. Rowe Price Group and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 4 12 0 0 1.75 Victory Capital 0 5 6 0 2.55

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus target price of $107.54, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Volatility and Risk

T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Victory Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $7.09 billion 3.28 $2.10 billion $9.18 11.60 Victory Capital $893.48 million 4.93 $288.86 million $3.92 17.31

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats T. Rowe Price Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.