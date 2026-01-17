Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 34.3% in December

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,627 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 26,824 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.50.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.58%.The business had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,393.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,133.92. This represents a 7.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 81.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 90.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

