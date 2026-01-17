Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Update

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 284,526 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 393,531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Armlogi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armlogi stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Armlogi Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:BTOC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

BTOC opened at $0.50 on Friday. Armlogi has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Armlogi had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.11%.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

