Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Update

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 284,526 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 393,531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Armlogi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Armlogi Stock Down 0.2%
BTOC opened at $0.50 on Friday. Armlogi has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.51.
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Armlogi had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.11%.
About Armlogi
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
