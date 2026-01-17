AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £138.

Shares of AZN opened at £140.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is £123.61. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,573.51 and a twelve month high of £144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total value of £40,083.12. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

