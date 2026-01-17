KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $49,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 43.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ALGT opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $561.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

