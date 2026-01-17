Contrasting Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Moatable”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.82 $107.30 million $0.12 83.33 Moatable $52.07 million 0.96 -$8.99 million ($0.14) -21.79

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Moatable. Moatable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moatable has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Moatable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46% Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Moatable shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Moatable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Moatable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 8 4 0 2.14 Moatable 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Moatable.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Moatable on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

