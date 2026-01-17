Comparing Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) & Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) and Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and Lifevantage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $234.31 billion 0.22 $1.56 billion $6.63 32.04 Lifevantage $228.53 million 0.35 $9.81 million $0.77 8.23

Dividends

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lifevantage. Lifevantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardinal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lifevantage pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cardinal Health pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lifevantage pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Lifevantage has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lifevantage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifevantage has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardinal Health and Lifevantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 0 2 14 0 2.88 Lifevantage 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cardinal Health presently has a consensus target price of $216.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Lifevantage has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Lifevantage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than Cardinal Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Lifevantage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cardinal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Lifevantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and Lifevantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.68% -84.37% 4.19% Lifevantage 4.43% 33.52% 15.81%

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Lifevantage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

