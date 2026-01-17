Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $69.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04). Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $512.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

