Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $20.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6250.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,811,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $692,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $71,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,976,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $18.55 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

Featured Stories

