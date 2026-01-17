Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,367 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

