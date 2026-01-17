Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Docusign worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,960,000 after purchasing an additional 236,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,405,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,910,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,987,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Docusign by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,525,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $944,183.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,561.01. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $650,159.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,494.29. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 78,292 shares of company stock worth $5,374,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

DOCU stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

