Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 568,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,474,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

