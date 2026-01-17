iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY is Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,721 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.79 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.2548 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

