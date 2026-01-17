Dan Jedda Sells 3,000 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $322,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,438.52. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -518.27 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 41.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,545,000 after buying an additional 785,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after buying an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

