Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $308.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.96. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $318.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.65.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

