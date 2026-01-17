Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. $EDD

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDD opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (NYSE: EDD) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with targeted exposure to the debt markets of emerging economies. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities issued by governments, government-related entities and corporations in emerging markets.

Since its launch in 2005, the fund has pursued a diversified strategy that spans sovereign bonds, quasi-sovereign obligations and corporate credits across regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

